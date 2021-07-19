Call for submission: 5th Hill Film Festival

Submission for the 5th Hill Film Festival has started and participants who are interested in filmmaking and documentaries are requested to send in their projects.

The submission opened on 18 July and the last date of submission is 30 September. This time "The Best Short Film" and "The Best Documentary" will receive 10,000 BDT each. Details for registration and additional information are available at the Hill Film Festival's website www.hff-cht.com.

The fifth edition of the Hill Film Festival is going to be organized this year in November 2021.Heejek Felim, a voluntary film house, organises it.

This 5th edition is supported by the Goethe Institute under the program Goethe Pop Up Bangladesh. The film festival will be arranged online if the Covid situation does not improve.

The Hill Film Festival, which was organised first in 2014 in the beautiful Rangamati, was created as a platform for film screenings in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Adit Dewan, Festival director of Hill Film Festival, told the Business Standard the idea behind the festival.

"Films in the Chittagong Hill Tracts by the language of the hill indigenous communities have been made since the 1900s but there were no regular platforms for screening. Most of the films in Bangladesh were made in Bangla but our country has various other languages apart from Bangla. Through this festival, we wanted to create a platform to showcase the works of indigenous people through their own language so that our works can reach the national level. "

"Apart from Indigenous films, our festival also showcased Bangla language films as well. The festival aims to screen films of every language of the country and of the world. We have screened Tareque Masud's Runway (2010) and at the 4th Hill Film Festival we showcased Noman Robin's Common Gender (2012). Regarding the Bangla language movies, we collect the movies on a selection basis." Adit added.

5th Hill Film Festival. Photo: Courtesy

1st Hill Film Festival was held in Rangamati from 10 April to 12 April in 2014. In total 8 films were screened at this festival.

They have also successfully organised the 2nd and 3rd film festival in 2015 and 2017.

During the 4th Hill Film Festival which was held from 9 April to 11 April in 2018. They screened the 1st Chakma language film made in Bangladesh Andholot Pahr (1996), directed by Faiz Zahir and produced by JAC