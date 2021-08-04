Businessman Nasiruddin to sue Pori Moni for defamation

Businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud is going to file a case against actor Pori Moni on charges of defamation today or tomorrow.

He is going to file the case with Airport Police Station this evening or tomorrow, Nasiruddin told The Business Standard on Wednesday.

"I am prepared to file the case. I will decide about the time of case filing after consulting with lawyer," he said.

"The allegations that were brought against me were false, my family and I have been harassed", he added.

The businessman can file more than one case, he said.

Earlier, the Intelligence unit of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained actor Pori Moni after a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on the evening.

She is being taken to the RAB headquarters after detention.

Pori Moni came into discussion recently after she alleged of sexually assaulted and threatened with murder at Dhaka Boat Club on 9 June.

Later on 15 June, she filed a case against businessman Nasiruddin Mahmud, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and four others with the Savar Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307 (Attempt to murder).

However, a Dhaka court granted bail to Nasiruddin and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi on 29 June.

The detective branch (DB) police, on 2 August, detained two female models - Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter - raiding in Baridhara and Mohammadpur area on charge of blackmailing well-off people.