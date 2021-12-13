Bulbul Mahalanobis, Shujeo Shyam and Gazi Mazharul Anwar to appear as special judges in ‘Young Star’

13 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
On the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day, “Young Star” has organised a special episodes to pay respect to the martyrs

Popular private TV channel RTV has started hosting a music reality show for young people, Danish Presents "Young Star".

On the occasion of Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day, "Young Star" has organised a special episodes to pay respect to the martyrs.

The judges for the episode are Bulbul Mahalanobis, a singer of Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendro, Shujeo Shyam,  composer and music director of Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendro and lyricist  Gazi Mazharul Anwar.

A special episode will be aired on RTV on Tuesday (14 December) at 8 pm on the day of Martyred Intellectuals. In this episode, Bulbul Mahalanobis will be present in the guest seat.

Shujeo Shyam will be seen as the guest judge in the Victory Day special episode on Wednesday (15 December) at 8 pm.

Gazi Mazharul Anwar will be seen as the guest judge in the last episode on Tuesday, (21 December) at 8 pm.

The guest judges in each episode will be accompanied by the three main judges of the event, Ibrar Tipu, Pratic Hasan, and Porshi.

"The biggest achievement of my life is that I was able to join as an artist of Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendro and I came back victorious. I am happy to come to such an event in the month of victory," said Bulbul Mahalanobis.

Shujeo Shyam said: "Young Star RTV is a great event. I am overwhelmed to hear the national anthems sung by the young people who come here. Listening to their songs, I went back to my youth again and again. "

Lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar said, "Listening to country songs always brings different emotions. I thank RTV for organizing a special episode with country songs at this event. It is great to hear country songs in the voices of young people. "

The musical reality show produced by Sohag Masud will be seen on RTV Plus and RTV reality show's Facebook page and YouTube channel in addition to RTV, said RTV chief Dewan Shamsur Rakib.

Popular model, actor and presenter Imtu Ratish and dancer, presenter Rouhani Salsabil Labonno are presenting this reality show.

