BTV to air drama ‘Alta Ranga’ on Kazi Nazrul Islam’s death anniversary

BTV will air a special drama called "Alta Ranga" to commemorate Kazi Nazrul Islam's 45th death anniversary.

Produced by Mahfuza Akhter and directed by Al Mansoor, the drama has been adapted from Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem "Alta Shriti".

The drama stars Evon, Labonno, Ramiz Raju, Kaderi, Motahar, Rina Rahman, Moniruzzaman Monir, Sumna Shanta, Ananya, Gazi Rokon and many others.

The drama is slated to air on 27 August at 9 pm.