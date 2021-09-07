BTS Jungkook birthday billboard removed in Pakistan due to ‘promoting homosexuality’

'BTS' fans in Pakistan were upset as the fan billboard dedicated to wish Jungkook on his birthday was removed saying that the band advocates homosexuality.

The billboard was hung in Gujranwala, Pakistan. Though the billboard space was purchased with the permission of chamber of commerce; a provincial assembly candidate and a member of Islamist political party "Jamat-E- Islam" in Pakistan took down the ad, as the matter was bought to his attention on Facebook.

Assembly candidate Furqan Aziz Butt said, "We received a lot of complaints from people. There was so much commotion. There are young people in this city. This group (BTS) has a negative influence on them and encourages them to behave in wrong activities. They promote homosexuality," reports VICE World News.

Meanwhile, fans in India have also taken up billboard spaces to wish BTS star Jungkook on his birthday.