BTS at Global Citizen Live 2021: When and where to watch K-pop group's performance online

Hindustan Times
25 September, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 12:00 pm

BTS along with Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, the Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo will participate in Global Citizen Live 2021. The Live is set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT/ 10:30 PM IST on September 25

BTS. Photo: Collected
BTS. Photo: Collected

The Global Citizen Live will kick off on Saturday, September 25, and BTS will be one of the many groups and artists who will be performing this year.

This will be the first time that the K-pop group will be a part of the 24-hour event.

Besides BTS, this year, the line-up includes Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Lorde, Metallica, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo among others. Aastha Gill, Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi, and Yasser Desai will be performing from India.

According to the Global Citizen website, the event is a part of the campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World. It 'focuses on Covid-19, ending the hunger crisis, resuming learning for all, protecting the planet; and advancing equity for all.'

What time will Global Citizen Live begin?

Global Citizen Live is set to begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT/ 10:30 PM IST on September 25.

Where to watch Global Citizen Live online?

The event will be available for live streaming on numerous platforms. In the US, you can stream the event live on Apple Music, ABC, Hulu and The Roku Channel. Internationally, you can watch the Citizen Global Live on Apple Music, and through the Global Citizen website, Twitter and YouTube.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told Variety last month: "BTS literally will inspire an entire region — and the world. They're not just one of the world's greatest K-pop acts, they're one of the world's greatest artists, period. And I think their career has shown that they have such an incredibly epic reach that inspires people to participate. So the fact that they're going to be so involved in Global Citizen Live in such a big way is incredible."

