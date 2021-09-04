BTS enters Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame by registering 23 records

Guinness World Records added that BTS has the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS entered the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records. Guinness World Records on Twitter said 'the boys are in the book'.

In a statement, Guinness World Records wrote, "BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media – an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY. Today, they are the most streamed group on Spotify (beating the British band Coldplay) and the most followed music group on Instagram."

Listing their records, Guinness World Records added that BTS has the record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. The group also holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok (their current count is 40M followers). They also have the record for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert (756,000) and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (Butter).

Meanwhile, BTS dropped the remix of Butter which features Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion last month. According to Billboard, the original song held the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks, marking itself as the longest-running number 1 song of 2021 so far.

When BTS released the song, back in May, it had more than 3.89 million views at the time of its premiere, breaking the YouTube record of most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube. The record was previously held by Dynamite, also released by BTS. Butter has since been viewed more than 530 million times.

