Broadway's 'Music Man' is latest Covid victim as Jackman tests positive

Broadway's revival of "The Music Man," the hottest ticket in town, on Tuesday canceled performances for five days after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for Covid.

In the latest New York City show to fall victim to the surging coronavirus, Jackman said on Twitter that he had only mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose, and that as soon as he was cleared he would be back on stage.

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I'm cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

Producers announced that all performances of the musical would be canceled through 1 January.

Jackman tested positive after his co-star Sutton Foster came down with the coronavirus last week and was replaced by an understudy. Foster will return on 2 January but Jackson is expected to be out until 6 January.

Dozens of Broadway shows, including "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," have been forced to cancel performances over the past two weeks as the virus has raged through the city despite vaccine mandates for cast, crew and audiences.