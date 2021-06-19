Britney Spears says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever take to the stage again
Spears reportedly responded to fan queries on the platform, including one questioning if she is ready to perform again or if she will ever do so.
Britney Spears has confessed in a new Instagram video that she is doubtful if she will ever perform again.
"I have no idea," Spears answered. "I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it.", she added.
Spears will address the court in a hearing about her contentious conservatorship issue in just a few days (June 23). Spears is said to attend court hearings only on rare occasions and has yet to publicly remark on the long-running legal case.
The forthcoming court date follows a petition filed in March by Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, on behalf of the pop star to have her father, Jamie Spears, permanently removed as her conservator.
The conservatorship case received widespread media attention following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.
Spears' long term lover Sam Asghari is more than impressed by her strength as she publicly navigates through a difficult era in her life, despite the fact that the one-time Grammy winner and eight-time nominee is unsure what her future holds as a stage performer.