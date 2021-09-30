Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

Glitz

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 08:44 am

Related News

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

In an Instagram post following the judge's ruling, the "Stronger" singer posted video showing her seated next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and maneuvering the controls

Reuters
30 September, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 08:44 am
Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, April12, 2018. Photo :Reuters
Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, April12, 2018. Photo :Reuters

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop super-star said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now."

At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

In an Instagram post following the judge's ruling, the "Stronger" singer posted video showing her seated next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and maneuvering the controls.

"First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared," she wrote, without mentioning the conservatorship.

In court, Penny removed Jamie Spears from his role after the singer's attorney said she did not want him involved for even one more day.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Penny said.

Top News

Britney Spears / conservatorship / father

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel