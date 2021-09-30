Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US, April12, 2018. Photo :Reuters

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her father, and the pop super-star said later that she was "on cloud 9 right now."

At a contentious three-hour hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from oversight of his daughter's $60 million estate and set a November date to discuss whether to terminate the entire arrangement.

In an Instagram post following the judge's ruling, the "Stronger" singer posted video showing her seated next to a pilot in the cockpit of a small plane and maneuvering the controls.

"First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared," she wrote, without mentioning the conservatorship.

In court, Penny removed Jamie Spears from his role after the singer's attorney said she did not want him involved for even one more day.

"The current situation is not tenable. It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of Jamie Spears, effective today," Penny said.