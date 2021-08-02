‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’ actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

Glitz

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 11:30 am

‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’ actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

Grant also appeared on “Baywatch,” “My Name Is Earl,” “Saving Grace,” “American Horror Story,” “Shameless,” “Community,” “Workaholics” and “Veep”

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Saginaw Grant. Photo: Collected
Saginaw Grant. Photo: Collected

Actor Saginaw Grant who is known for his roles in the popular series "Breaking Bad" and the movie "The Lone Ranger" has passed away at the age of 85.

The actor's publicist Lani Carmichael announced the news that the actor died peacefully of natural causes, reports CNN.

Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief and the medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe," and described him as a man who "traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

Grant was born in Pawnee, Okla in 1936 and later served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. His acting career began after being approached to appear in a Chrysler commercial, and in the late 1980s he began acting in character roles, with early credits including "War Party" (1988), "Harts of the West" (1993-94) and a 1993 episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" where he played Grey Cloud opposite Harrison Ford.

In addition to "The Lone Ranger" and "Breaking Bad," Grant also appeared on "Baywatch," "My Name Is Earl," "Saving Grace," "American Horror Story," "Shameless," "Community," "Workaholics" and "Veep," according to his IMDb page.

Saginaw Grant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

TBS Today: Billion dollars through agro exports

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

1d | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

1d | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 