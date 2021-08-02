‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘The Lone Ranger’ actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

Actor Saginaw Grant who is known for his roles in the popular series "Breaking Bad" and the movie "The Lone Ranger" has passed away at the age of 85.

The actor's publicist Lani Carmichael announced the news that the actor died peacefully of natural causes, reports CNN.

Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief and the medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe," and described him as a man who "traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian."

Grant was born in Pawnee, Okla in 1936 and later served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. His acting career began after being approached to appear in a Chrysler commercial, and in the late 1980s he began acting in character roles, with early credits including "War Party" (1988), "Harts of the West" (1993-94) and a 1993 episode of "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" where he played Grey Cloud opposite Harrison Ford.

In addition to "The Lone Ranger" and "Breaking Bad," Grant also appeared on "Baywatch," "My Name Is Earl," "Saving Grace," "American Horror Story," "Shameless," "Community," "Workaholics" and "Veep," according to his IMDb page.