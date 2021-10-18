Bollywood film starring Miss Universe Bangladesh to premiere in November

Glitz

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 07:05 pm
18 October, 2021

Bollywood film starring Miss Universe Bangladesh to premiere in November

Bollywood film "Rohingya" starring Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 winner Tangia Zaman Methila is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Apple TV on 15 November 2021.

The film marks the acting debut of the beauty pageant titleholder who will be seen essaying the leading role of Husne Era.

Noted Indian Director Haider Khan directorial will feature Mr Bhutan 2017 Sangay Tsheltrim opposite Methila.

Initially, the film was planned to hit the theatres, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release the film on an OTT platform.

 

Tangia Zaman Methila / Haider Khan / Rohingya film

Comments

