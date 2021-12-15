Boba Fett is going to war on Tatooine in new trailer. Photo: Collected

A new 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer sees Temuera Morrison's titular character gearing up to go to war in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, slated to be released on 29 December.

Developed by executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the show will see the return of Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, who was revealed to be alive in The Mandalorian after seemingly being killed in 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi'.

Video of Ready | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+

Morrison will star alongside fellow Mandalorian vet Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, the elite mercenary left for dead by Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter in the show's first season before returning with Fett in season two.