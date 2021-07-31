Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' following health scare

Glitz

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:06 am

Related News

Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' following health scare

Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans on Friday after his health scare earlier this week

Reuters
31 July, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2021, 11:06 am
Bob Odenkirk. Photo: Collected
Bob Odenkirk. Photo: Collected

Screen actor Bob Odenkirk, best known as the sardonic, morally conflicted criminal defense lawyer on television's "Better Call Saul," said on Friday he was recovering from a mild heart attack after collapsing on the set of his show earlier this week.

Odenkirk, 58, fell ill in New Mexico on Tuesday during production of the sixth and final season his darkly humorous AMC cable network series, and was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.

Representatives for the performer issued a statement the next day saying he was listed in stable condition "after experiencing a heart-related incident."

In a pair of Twitter posts on Friday, Odenkirk was a bit more specific, saying, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." The reference to Rosa Estrada was not explained.

He also thanked the AMC network and producers Sony Pictures Television for their support, and family and friends for "the outpouring of love," adding, "I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Longtime friend and former HBO sketch comedy co-star David Cross tweeted earlier that he had spoken earlier by telephone with Odenkirk, whom he described as "doing great" and "joking, japing and joshing."

Odenkirk began his career as a comedy writer for several shows in the late 1980s and early '90s, including "Saturday Night Live." And he has since appeared in a number of motion pictures.

But he is best known for the TV role he originated in 2009 on the hit AMC drama "Breaking Bad" as Saul Goodman, the shrewd, sharp-witted criminal defense lawyer for that show's protagonist - high school teacher-turned-methamphetamine chemist Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

Odenkirk's character proved so popular that producers created a spin-off series, "Better Call Saul," which traces the transformation of Odenkirk's character from a onetime two-bit scam artist and struggling public defender named Jimmy McGill into the sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman.

Bob Odenkirk / health scare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house