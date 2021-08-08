Bob Odenkirk gives health update after heart attack: ‘I am doing great’

Glitz

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

Bob Odenkirk gives health update after heart attack: ‘I am doing great’

Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 01:23 pm
Bob Odenkirk. Photo: Collected
Bob Odenkirk. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Bob Odenkirk provided a health update days after suffering a heart attack on the sets of 'Better Call Saul.

Odenkirk took to Twitter and shared that he "is doing great"."I am doing great. I`ve had my very own `It`s a wonderful life` week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," the actor joked via Twitter. "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let`s keep expectations reasonable," he tweeted.

On July 27, Odenkirk, 58, collapsed suddenly on the `Better Call Saul` Season 6 set in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital, reports Variety.

Odenkirk is a four-time Emmy nominee for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman, a role he originated on AMC's Emmy-winning drama 'Breaking Bad'. He is reprising the role and is the lead on the prequel spinoff `Better Call Saul`.

The spinoff, which is being filmed at the same New Mexico hub as 'Breaking Bad', was in production on its sixth and final season, which was originally slated to premiere this year before pandemic-related delays pushed it to a likely 2022 premiere.

Bob Odenkirk / Better call saul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

20h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

TBS Today: ADB’s grand support in connectivity

21h | Videos
Friendship with Hawk

Friendship with Hawk

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I