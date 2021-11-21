Black Panther: Wakanda Forever halts production until 2022 for Letitia Wright’s recovery

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:47 am

When the incident was first announced, it appeared as though her injuries were minor, however, it is clear now that this was not the case. Among other things, the actress is recovering from a concussion and a shoulder fracture.

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 11:47 am
Deadline reports that production has officially been put on ice until 2022 as the production waits for Letita Wright to recover from injuries she sustained on the set of Black Panther's sequel using a stunt rig while filming in Boston last August. 

When the incident was first announced, it appeared as though her injuries were minor, however, it is clear now that this was not the case. Among other things, the actress is recovering from a concussion and a shoulder fracture.

Yesterday, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Nate Moore sent a note to the film's cast and crewthat mentions that "there's only so much we can do without Shuri!", referring to Wright's character.. 

Following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa aka Black Panther, it has been rumored that Wright's Shuri would step into more of a leading role in the upcoming Black Panther sequel and this note seems to somewhat confirm that. 

The news also came recently that Disney would be pushing back the release date for the film from 8 July 2022 to 11 November 2022, which makes sense amid Wright's injuries and the pause on production.

While we can't wait to see what's in store for Wakanda, we are happy to wait until Wright makes a full recovery and we wish her the best in her healing process. 

