Biopic on Bangabandhu: Shooting in Bangladesh wraps up today

Arifin Shuvoo as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Arifin Shuvoo as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Filming of the biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Bangladesh part) is all set to wrap on Saturday.

The shoot of the highly-anticipated biopic kicked off on 21 November in Dhaka and its surrounding areas following the arrival of its director Shyam Benegal.

The joint venture is being shot in both Bangladesh and India.

Earlier, more than half of the film was shot in Mumbai, India.

The final scenes of the Bangladesh chapter will be filmed today in Tungipara, the birthplace of Bangabandhu, and Savar.

Shooting is scheduled to continue for another seven to eight days in Mumbai.

"Then we will call the curtains," said Mohammad Jami, line producer of the film's Bangladesh part, to The Business Standard. 

The filming of the Bangladesh part was started in Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall and Registrar Bhaban area of Dhaka University (DU).

Meanwhile, the stage where Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his iconic 7 March speech was recreated at the Dhaka College premises.

Many actors including Arifin Shuvoo, who is playing the titular character of the biopic, took part on the first day of the shoot in Bangladesh.

Jami said, "I would have loved to have a detailed conversation about the film. However, we are not allowed to share many details."

"We are focusing on post-production works alongside the shoot. Due to periodical shoot, we have to meticulously work on VFX," he added.

"Total two units are now in Tungipara and Savar. No big stars are participating in the scenes being filmed. We will basically capture sequences featuring the Indian Army, Pakistan Army, and freedom fighters.

"Today's shoot will also include scenes featuring the grave of Bangabandhu in Tungipara," he said.

Alongside featuring Arifin Shuvoo as Bangabandhu, the film includes Nusrat Imroz Tisha as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib, Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed, and Elina Shammi as Khaleda Zia among others.

The biopic for which Arifin Shuvoo is taking only 1tk remuneration is slated to release in March next year.

