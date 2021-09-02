Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack, aged 40

Glitz

Hindustan Times
02 September, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 01:47 pm

Siddharth Shukla. Photo: Collected
Popular television and film actor Siddharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40.

Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, it is learnt. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to pay tribute. He wrote, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!"

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

Sidharth was also known for his strong friendship with his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, which was often thought to be a romantic relationship. The rumoured couple appeared in several popular music videos together and were fondly known as 'Sidnaaz' by their legions of fans.

 

