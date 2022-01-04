Bidya Sinha Saha Mim ties the knot
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim tied the knot today with banker Sony Poddar
Popular Bangladeshi actor Bidya Sinha Saha Mim tied the knot today, following traditional Hindu rituals, with banker Sony Poddar.
The ethreal beauty dazzled in a traditional red lehenga on her wedding day while the groom opted for a white and pink traditional ensemble and matched with the white and pink themed background of the wedding.
The Former Lux channel I superstar kept her romantic life private until getting engaged to Sony Poddar on her Birthday on 10 November.
"All of my smiles started with you 6 years back. Today is a very special day, today is the beginning of forever. A beginning of a new chapter. Finally Engaged," Mim wrote after getting engaged.
Mim met Sony through a common friend.
The actor is currently awaiting the release of three films; "Poran", "Damal" and "Antorjal".