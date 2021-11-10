Bidya Sinha Saha Mim gets engaged

Popular Bangladeshi actor and model Bidya Sinha Saha Mim on Wednesday (10 November) announced her engagement.

Mim made the announcement through a post from her official Facebook profile. 10 November is also the actor's birthday.

"All of my smiles started with you 6 years back. Today is a very special day, today is the beginning of forever. A beginning of a new chapter. Finally Engaged," she wrote on her Facebook page along with a photo of herself and her fiancee.

However, Mim did not disclose the name of her fiancee or anything else about him on her Facebook post.

Mim participated in Lux Channel I Superstar in 2007. She was the winner of the contest.

She made her debut in 2008 appearing in "Amar Ache Jol" directed by Humayun Ahmed and produced by Impress Telefilm Limited.