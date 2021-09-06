Bidya Sinha Mim says no to Bollywood film ‘Khufiya’

Noted actor and model, Bidya Sinha Mim, turned down a proposal to work in a Bollywood film 'Khufiya' as its script displayed incorrect representation of Bangladesh.

Mim received an email before Eid, to sign up for renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Khufiya', said the actor to a local media. The film fell under the political genre.

The actor was happy for receiving the offer from the 'Maqbool', 'Kamine', 'Omkara' and 'Haidar' famed director Vishal. Though Mim liked the character, she rejected the role after reading the script; as it does not represent Bangladesh rightly.

"It's difficult to say no to a renowned director", said Mim.

The actor said she had to politely decline the offer as she felt the story has been formulated without knowing appropriate political history and other background information about Bangladesh.

"It was my first offer from Bollywood, but it's unfortunate that I couldn't accept the offer" she said, adding that, she hopes to receive a better offer in the future.

Currently, Mim is shooting for a film "Antorjal" and in talks with director Rayhan Rafi to sign up for a web film.