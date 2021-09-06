Bidya Sinha Mim says no to Bollywood film ‘Khufiya’

Glitz

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 04:54 pm

Related News

Bidya Sinha Mim says no to Bollywood film ‘Khufiya’

Though Mim liked the character, she rejected the role after reading the script; as it does not represent Bangladesh rightly

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 04:54 pm
Bidya Sinha Mim says no to Bollywood film ‘Khufiya’

Noted actor and model, Bidya Sinha Mim, turned down a proposal to work in a Bollywood film 'Khufiya' as its script displayed incorrect representation of Bangladesh.

Mim received an email before Eid, to sign up for renowned director Vishal Bhardwaj's film 'Khufiya', said the actor to a local media. The film fell under the political genre.

The actor was happy for receiving the offer from the 'Maqbool', 'Kamine', 'Omkara' and 'Haidar' famed director Vishal. Though Mim liked the character, she rejected the role after reading the script; as it does not represent Bangladesh rightly.

"It's difficult to say no to a renowned director", said Mim.

The actor said she had to politely decline the offer as she felt the story has been formulated without knowing appropriate political history and other background information about Bangladesh.

"It was my first offer from Bollywood, but it's unfortunate that I couldn't accept the offer" she said, adding that, she hopes to receive a better offer in the future.

Currently, Mim is shooting for a film "Antorjal" and in talks with director Rayhan Rafi to sign up for a web film.

Top News

Bidya Sinha Mim / Bollywood films / Khufiya / Vishal Bhardwaj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places