Bhoot Police trailer: Saif is a desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

Glitz

Hindustan Times
19 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:15 am

Related News

Bhoot Police trailer: Saif is a desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo

The trailer appears to be a combination of the hit Hollywood film franchise Ghostbusters and the children's cartoon Scooby-Doo -- complete with a gang that drives around in a van

Hindustan Times
19 August, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 11:15 am
Bhoot Police. Photo: Collected
Bhoot Police. Photo: Collected

The trailer for the upcoming film Bhoot Police was released on Wednesday. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play ghostbusters in the upcoming horror-comedy, slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Saif Ali Khan's character Vibhooti is an agnostic, and is in the ghostbusting profession only out of greed, while Arjun Kapoor's character takes his job seriously, and says that he's been given the responsibility. Arjun's Chiraunji carries a book he calls 'baba ki kitab', which he consults regularly.

Watch the trailer of "Bhoot Police" here 

The trailer appears to be a combination of the hit Hollywood film franchise Ghostbusters and the children's cartoon Scooby-Doo -- complete with a gang that drives around in a van.

Bhoot Police director Pavan Kirpalani had said in a statement, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film..."

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, who essay the roles of Maya and Kanika, respectively, are also seen in the trailer.

Earlier this week, Arjun had shared the first teaser in an Instagram post. The teaser showed them setting off on their mission to catch ghosts in their van as they crossed a jungle with a spooky atmosphere.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The film also stars actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

The shooting of Bhoot Police began in Himachal Pradesh in November 2020. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, it will now release digitally.

Bhoot Police trailer / Saif Ali Khan / ghostbuster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

18h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

18h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

18h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes