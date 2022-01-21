Best wedding movies ever

A wedding is a grand ceremony to unveil a new chapter for two people living together for the rest of their lives. So the films made in this context evoke some delightful experiences.

The wedding-centered dramas inspire the couples to live happy conjugal life by going through all the ups and downs of life together. This feature has been embellished with some of the Top-rated wedding focused cinemas of all time.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

As the title implies, the story of this romantic comedy movie revolves around four wedding ceremonies and a funeral. Directed by Mike Newell and written by screenplay writer Richard Curtis, this British film tells the humorous story of Charles and his friends finding their life partners.

In this movie, the lead character was portrayed by Hash Grant, the dashing rom-com hero. The film also stars Andy McDowell, Christine Scott Thomas, and John Hannah. Famous comedian Rowan Atkinson is in a special role. The movie achieved the Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

The movie is one of the best works of Julia Roberts, the highest-paid actress of the '90s. Ronald Bass's romantic screenplay shows Julian realizing his love for his longtime best friend Michael when she hears that he is finally getting married.

So she moved from New York to Chicago to break up his marriage. Directed by PJ Hogan, Roberts co-starred with Dermat Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Directed by Joel Zwick, this independent movie did not receive much acclaim in its release year. But later it became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Nia Vardalos played Fotula Toula (Portokalos), the main character of the movie. Interestingly, Nia Vardalos was the screenplay writer in this movie.

No barrier of race or family status in the case of love is revealed here by the marriage of Toula, a Greek woman, and Ian, a non-Greek of high descent. John Corbett played the role of Ian. This film was nominated for Best Original Screenplay in the Academy Award ceremony.

Love Actually (2003)

This romantic comedy film was originally made in the context of Christmas. Here, the love lives of eight completely unfamiliar couples are neatly woven into one thread. It is a star-studded film both written and directed by Richard Curtis.

The cast includes Hugh Grant, Liam Nisson, Colin Firth, Laura Lynne, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martin McCutchen, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson. The movie, co-produced by the United Kingdom, the United States, and France, was widely acclaimed around the world.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Directed by Mike Johnson and acclaimed thriller filmmaker Tim Burton, the movie offers a slightly different flavor from traditional wedding movies. The screenplay for this stop-motion animated film is written by John August, Caroline Thompson, and Pamela Pettler.

The plot follows an

introverted man who unwittingly rehearses his wedding vows with a young woman who has just emerged from the grave. The voice overs are given by Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. This musical Dark Fantasy film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Annie Walker (Played by Kristen Wiig) was invited to be the chief bridesmaid at her best friend Lilian's wedding. But from the moment she accepted the invitation, she began to fall into unwanted embarrassment constantly.

With this story written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, the comedy film was made under the direction of Paul Fig. Wiig also played an important role in the movie. Moreover, the cast includes Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris O'Dowd. McCarthy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Ali's Wedding (2017)

This Australian romantic film tells the story of a Muslim boy named Ali who ignores the conservatism of his community and tries to marry the love of his life, Diane, an Australian young woman.

The film, directed by Jeffrey Walker and written by Osama Sami, later paved the way for many popular movies with the same story with different communities. The comedy-drama film stars Sami, Helana Sawers, Don Haney, and Ryan Corr. The film was acclaimed internationally, including several Australian national awards.

On Your Wedding Day (2018)

It is a South Korean romantic comedy and an intense portrayal of friendship and love. A young man is invited to the wedding of his best friend (who is the dearest person in his life). While the story is somewhat similar to Hollywood's My Best Friend's Wedding, this South Korean version is relatively cute and serious.

Directed and scripted by Lee Seok-June, the film stars Park Bo-young and Kim Young-kwang. The movie was a commercial success and acclaimed nationally.

Ready or Not (2019)

Even if it is not desirable, sometimes a lot of misfortune can happen in the wedding ceremony. This American comedy movie is for horror lovers who won't mind seeing the bride holding a rifle. It is basically the story of a bride who has to go through some horrible activities according to the bizarre wedding ritual.

Directed by Matt Betinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, the film is scripted by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. The film stars Samara Weaving, Mark O'Brien, Adam Brody, Andy McDowell, and Henry Cherney.

Palm Springs (2020)

What if the most cherished moment spent with the dearest person would be found again and again? This is exactly the wonderful experience the audience will find in this American fantasy movie. The two acquaintances at a wedding get stuck in a time loop and come back repetitively at the same moment to get their love moment.

This romantic cinema, Max Barbako's first movie as a director, can also be defined as a science-fiction movie. Andy Searle wrote the screenplay for the movie with moderate humor. The movie stars Andy Samberg, Christine Millotti, Peter Gallagher, and J. K. Simmons.