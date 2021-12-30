Best New Year Movies of all time to start afresh in 2022

The holiday season is here and the festivity has unleashed its best charm. Standing on the shore of the ending year, the whole year's reckonings thistle on our minds and, the New Year's ecstasy claims a pleasant spark. That's why the new year movies matter. The fantabulous visualization of the story of relationships and getting life-changing decisions can give a jump start. The article features the most amazing New Year theme-based movies that shower best wishes for a happy beginning.

Greatest New Year's Eve Movies to Stream to Ring in 2022

The Holiday | 2006 | 6.9/10 (IMDb)

Iris, an English woman, and Amanda, a California woman are very worried about their love life. Iris moved to California and Amanda moved to a beautiful English village to settle down. All they hope is to change their bad luck for good.

This movie, written and directed by Nancy Meyers, is full of humor. Bruce A. Block co-produced the film with Meyers. The movie stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black. The producing organizations were Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Relativity Media.

About Time | 2013 | 7.8/10 (IMDb)

The ability to time-travel is truly amazing, and if it can bring the most beloved person in life, the power becomes priceless. But each power comes with a much greater price in return, and that's what happened to 21-year-old Tim Lake.

Richard Curtis worked in both the story writing and the direction of this British film. The movie stars Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, Tom Hollander, Margot Robbie, and Bill Nighy. Produced by Translax and Working Title Films.

New Year's Eve | 2011 | 5.7/10 (IMDb)

The story of this movie revolves around the events of the lives of three couples that took place on the most anticipated moment of New Year's Eve.

This is the second movie in a romantic comedy trilogy directed by Gary Marshall. The first is Valentine's Day (2010) and the third is Mother's Day (2016) The cast includes Halle Berry, the famous American rockstar John Bon Jovi, Robert De Niro, Catherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, and Leah Mitchell, among others. Production companies were New Line Cinema, Rice Films, Karz Entertainment.

When Harry Met Sally | 1989 | 7.6/10 (IMDb)

Harry and Sally, known through mutual friends, drive from Chicago to New York together. During this journey, they had some interesting debates on friendship and physical intimacy, which affected them when they met again ten years later.

The movie is directed by Nora Efron with the composition of this funny story. Efron won the British Film Academy Award for writing this screenplay. This romantic comedy stars Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, and Carrie Fisher. The producers were Castle Rock Entertainment, Nelson Entertainment, and Nelson Entertainment.

While You Were Sleeping | 1995 | 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Peter goes into a coma after Lucy rescues Peter from a railroad. Incidentally, Peter's family begins to think that Lucy is Peter's wife. The trouble starts to get worse when Peter's brother falls in love with Lucy.

The story is written by Daniel G. Sullivan and Frederick Lebo. John Turteltaub directed the movie with this story. The cast of this romantic comedy movie includes Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle, Glynis Johns, and Jack Warden. The movie was produced by Hollywood Pictures and Caravan Pictures.

Forrest Gump | 1994 | 8.8/10 (IMDb)

Despite his physical and mental disabilities, Forrest Gump never stopped running. He has witnessed historic events in the United States, including taking part in the War of Independence. The story is taken from Winston Groom's 1986 novel 'Forest Gump'.

This groundbreaking comedy-drama film is written by Eric Roth and directed by Robert Zemeckis. This Hollywood blockbuster stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field, and Michael Williamson. The movie, produced by Paramount Pictures, Steve Tish Company, and Wendy Finnerman, won the Oscar in 1995.

Bridget Jones's Diary | 2001 | 6.7/10 (IMDb)

A 32-year-old woman, Bridget, decided to change her monotonous life as a New Year's resolution. To do this, she started maintaining a diary, which gave her a rhythm of life, even affecting her love life. This amazing story is taken from Helen Fielding's 1996 novel of the same name. It was a retelling of the famous novelist Jane Austen's 1813 novel 'Pride and Prejudice'.

Produced by Miramax Universal Pictures and StudioCanal, the film was directed by Sharon Maguire. Richard Curtis and Andrew Davis co-wrote the film with Helen Fielding. This romantic comedy movie starred Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant.

Sleepless in Seattle | 1993 | 6.8/10 (IMDb)

This cute movie revolves around a story of an eight-year-old boy finding a new wife for his newly widowed father through a radio talk show. The author of the story is Jeff Ark. Nora Efron co-wrote the story with him and directed the movie. The cast of this comedy-drama movie includes Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Rob Rainer, Rosie O'Donnell, Gaby Hoffman, Victor Garber, and Rita Wilson. This commercially successful movie was produced by Trister Pictures.

Waiting to Exhale | 1995 | 6/10 (IMDb)

The friendship between the completely different four African-American women remains strong despite hundreds of ups and downs in their corporate, family, and love life. This story of conventional life is taken from Terry Macmillan's best-selling novel.

Famous director Forrest Whitaker made his feature film directorial debut with this romance film. This commercially successful movie stars Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Leila Rochan, Loretta Devine, Dennis Haysbert, Michael Beach, Gregory Hines, Donald Fayson, and Michael Williamson. The production company was Twentieth Century Fox.

A New Year's Resolution | 2021 | 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Kelly, a morning show producer, has decided as a New Year's resolution to respond positively to all of her social invitations. In such a situation, she meets Tom, who has a 'yes' attitude towards everything.

The movie is directed by Leslie Demetriades and written by Sara Montana. The cast of this romantic comedy Hallmark Original includes Aimee Teegarden, Michael Rady, and Elise Bauman. The production companies of this Cinema were Hallmark Channel, Crown Media Productions, and Cartel Pictures.

Takeaways

The feeling of smiling and pieces of joy slowly takes the form of ultimate happiness. These top-rated New Year's movies can give some feeling of serenity throughout the full-length time as well. Enjoying these movies with loved ones can make the holiday season as memorable as archiving the best moments of life.