Benedict Cumberbatch to play poisoned KGB agent in HBO miniseries ‘Londongrad’

Benedict Cumberbatch will be starring in a stranger-than-fiction limited series that included the KGB, poisoned tea, and worldwide espionage.

The acclaimed English actor has been cast as Alexander Litvinenko in the upcoming HBO miniseries Londongrad, according to Variety. In addition, his company, Sunnymarch, will assist in the production of the limited series.

Although Londongrad is named after a 2015 Russian comedy series, it is not a remake. The limited series will be based on Alan Cowell's book The Terminal Spy, which tells the narrative of Litvinenko, published in 2008.

In London in 2006, the former KGB spy and eventual defector was inexplicably poisoned. He died of the radioactive isotope polonium-210, 22 days after being admitted to the hospital.

Londongrad, like the book, will tell the story of the agent's life as well as the investigation into how his assassination was carried out.