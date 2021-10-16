The Beatles embarks on Tiktok with dozens of songs

"The Beatles", one of the most iconic rock groups of all time has officially joined TikTok.

Content creators of TikTok will now be able to use 36 of the Beatles' most popular songs including 12 songs from the album "Let it be" and the last song of "The Beatles" group "I've got a feeling," written by George Harrison.

Their colossal hit songs including "Hey dude", "Love me do", "I want to hold your hand", "The long love and winding road", "Something", "Day Tripper", "Eleanor Rugby" and "Paperback Writer" are also available in TikTok"

The fans will also have the privilege to follow @TheBeatles a TikTok account dedicated to the fab four.

TikTok coincides with the global release of the remixed and expanded special edition of "Let It Be" by Apple Corps/Capitol/Ume, reports Variety.

The official account of the band also vows to feature behind the scenes of the "Let it be" season and interviews featuring McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Earlier, English singer-songwriter and the bassist of the band, Paul McCartney, joined TikTok in December last year to promote his latest album "McCartney III,"

Recently, in one of the episodes of BBC Radio 4's, Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for the split of the iconic band in 1970.

"I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny," he said. "This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue."