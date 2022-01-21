'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

Glitz

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 03:07 pm

Related News

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dies aged 74

The singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 03:07 pm
US rock and roll singer Meat Loaf attends a news conference promoting his latest album &quot;Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose&quot; in Hong Kong September 4, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (HONG KONG)
US rock and roll singer Meat Loaf attends a news conference promoting his latest album "Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose" in Hong Kong September 4, 2006. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (HONG KONG)

Meat Loaf, the US rock star who rose to global fame with his debut "Bat Out of Hell" album, has died at the age of 74.

The singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, had a career spanning six decades, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His hits included the near 10-minute long title track from "Bat of Hell", "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" from the same album, and "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" from 1993 album "Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell".

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1947, Meat Loaf found early success on the stage in the 1970s, performing in the Broadway musicals "Hair" and "The Rocky Horror Show".

He switched focus to rock music around 1972 and started collaborating with Jim Steinman on a debut album which showcased his powerful voice and established his leather-clad, motorcycle-riding rock persona.

"Like a bat out of hell I'll be gone when the morning comes; When the night is over, like a bat out of hell, I'll be gone, gone, gone," Meat Loaf sang in "Bat of Hell".

Later on he appeared in films including Rocky Horror Show", "Wayne's World" and "Fight Club".

A statement posted on his own Facebook page said: "From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!"

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side."

Top News / World+Biz

Meat Loaf

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

3h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

5h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

22h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

23h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

23h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre