Bappi Lahiri: I only have some cough, haven't lost my voice

Glitz

Hindistan Times
24 September, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 02:54 pm

Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri

Rubbishing reports about his illness and lost voice, Bappi Lahri opens up for the first time since his social media post; says he's absolutely fine and is releasing three songs.

 "I am shocked to see so many reports stating that I've lost my voice. It's ridiculous and I'm really unhappy. I was shooting three days ago with my grandson for a documentary film. How can I be unwell and without a voice? I've been working in the industry for 50 years and I've never experienced something like. I have slight cough, and I'm taking syrups and tablets for that. It's a minor thing and I'm much better," says a disappointed Bappi Lahiri, as he talks to us from his studio in-between a recording.

While there's been speculation that the veteran composer-singer is keeping it low in terms of work, he tells us that he is swamped with work. "I recorded three songs recently and also composed them. One of them is Ganpati Bappa Morya, which released recently. I've also recorded a song for Durga Puja with actor Rituparna Sengupta. I also finished the soundtrack for a Bengali film two days ago. It features singers like Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Aditya Narayan, Armaan Malik and I. My fans are my God. With their blessings and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I'm totally alright," says the 68-year-old.
 

Bappi Lahiri

