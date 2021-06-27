Bangladeshi wins short film award in China

Bangladeshi young short film maker, Golam Saqlain Sami, received the 'best film production 2021' award in the production category in China.

The Chinese Education Ministry organised the competition with the theme of "I have a date with China" where 55 university students participated, including Sami.

Sami made a three-minute short film on the theme and got the award in the production category, he told the Business Standard.

I came to China in 2019 with a scholarship and was studying electronic communication engineering at Beijing Jiaotong University.

On 16 June, chief judge of the short film competition, Prof Emma Laoshi, presented the award and certificate to Sami.

Golam Saqlain Sami, who always had an interest in film making, was born in Pabna and went to China after completing his Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC).

He wants to be a successful film maker in the future.