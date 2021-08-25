Bangladeshi Wahid Ibn Reza working on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Wahid who is currently staying in Canada, and working as a digital production manager at Digital Domain Holdings, is excited to work on the upcoming movie

Bangladeshi Wahid Ibn Reza working on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Wahid Ibn Reza, who worked in several superhero films in Hollywood as a production manager, is now working on Marvel Studios' much-anticipated film, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

On his Facebook profile Wahid said that he has always wanted to work on Spider-Man, and he got a taste of it when he worked on the pre-school series, "Spidey and his Amazing Friends".

Wahid who is currently staying in Canada, and working as a digital production manager at Digital Domain Holdings, is excited to work on the upcoming movie.

He was associated with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" as a project coordinator. Furthermore, he worked on Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Civil War (2016)" and "Doctor Strange (2016)" during his tenure in the Method VFX Studios.

He also worked with the visual effects teams of "Furious 7" (2015), "Fifty Shades of Grey" (2015), "Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb" (2014) HBO's "Game of Thrones", and "Angry Birds 2" (2019), among other projects. In 2017, "Doctor Strange" was nominated for the Academy Awards for Best VFX.

Wahid also directed and written "Surviving 71", a 2D animated short film about the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh.

He completed a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from BUET and BFA in Film Production from The University of British Columbia, Canada.

Wahid joined the Bardel Entertainment animation studio after his graduation, and worked there for a few years. He later joined Moving Picture Company as a project coordinator.

Currently, he is a production manager at Atomic Cartoons Inc in Canada.

