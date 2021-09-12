Bangladeshi singer Pritom Ahmed to star in 'The Crown’

Bangladeshi singer-songwriter, and music composer, Pritom Ahmed has been busy working on several films and series produced by streaming giants and production companies like Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Warner Bros.

Recently, on August 29, Pritom shared a photo on his official Facebook page and captioned it, "Story of British Royal family, I am playing Bangladeshi ambassador in the Netflix original."

Later, it was revealed that Pritom is playing a role in the Netflix series, "The Crown." He will appear in a special episode of the upcoming series of the show. Pritom Ahmed has been living in the UK since 2016 and in the last one year, he has worked on five films and eight series as an actor, all of which will be released from 2022 onwards.

The list of his co-stars includes big names from Hollywood like Emma Stone, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Price, Dominic West, among others.

Sharing the picture of Emma Stone as Princess Diana, Pritom expressed how he was awestruck by seeing Elizabeth Debicki acing the role of the legendary Princess Diana.

In Bangladesh, he is the only singer, composer and lyricist with 12 solo albums. His famous songs are Balika, Red Rose, Bhalo Theko, Bhaiya, Cholo Palai, Vote for Thot, Emon Keno, Shongshar, Ghor, Cholo Ekshathe Buro hoi, Separation, Pashanpurir Golpo, Dukkho Shari Shari, and many more.