Bangladeshi-Irish model Prioty wins top model award at Cannes

Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected
Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi- Irish model Maksuda Akhter Prioty has won the prestigious top model award at the Cannes festival.

Organised by Integrity Magazine, models from all over the world participated in the competition but Prioty won the judges with her outstanding performance at the ramp.

The top model thanked her fellow team members for her win at the Cannes.

Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected
Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected

Prioty said, "Although I have received the 'Top Model' award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, I simply cannot claim the award as my own. I would like to thank my fashion designer, make up artist, hair stylists and the other models for working hard to ensure that the event goes well."

Although Prioty spends most of her childhood in Bangladesh, she had to move to Ireland as a teenager. There the beautiful model took part in various competitions and won various awards and recognitions around the world.

Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected
Maksuda Akhter Prioty. Photo: Collected

Her list of prestigious title also includes winning the title of Former Ms Ireland and Ms Earth International.

Currently, the versatile model is pursuing her career in aviation by working as a pilot. Prioty also debuted as an author with her Bengali book which was published in Boi Mela last year.

Bangladeshi-Irish model / maksuda akhter prioty / Cannes

