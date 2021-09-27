Bangladeshi film ‘Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Glitz

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 04:34 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi film ‘Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes World Film Festival

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 04:34 pm
Bangladeshi film ‘Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Bangladeshi animation film 'Tomorrow' won the award for Best Animation Film at Cannes World Film Festival (for the month of August, 2021).

'Tomorrow,' directed by Mohammad Shihab Uddin, is a film on climate change and its consequences. Between 2017 and 2019, Cycore Studios worked on the film. The monthly victory qualified 'Tomorrow' to compete in the festival's Final Event.

The festival, which is not to be confused with the 'Cannes Film Festival,' is known for finding rare gems and showcasing a new generation of emerging talent as well as a new generation of filmmakers.

Top News

Bangladeshi / Film / Animation

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

21h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

21h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec