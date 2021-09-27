Bangladeshi film ‘Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Bangladeshi animation film 'Tomorrow' won the award for Best Animation Film at Cannes World Film Festival (for the month of August, 2021).

'Tomorrow,' directed by Mohammad Shihab Uddin, is a film on climate change and its consequences. Between 2017 and 2019, Cycore Studios worked on the film. The monthly victory qualified 'Tomorrow' to compete in the festival's Final Event.

The festival, which is not to be confused with the 'Cannes Film Festival,' is known for finding rare gems and showcasing a new generation of emerging talent as well as a new generation of filmmakers.