Bangladeshi film ‘Munni’ wins Think-Film Impact Award at Cannes

Bangladeshi documentary "Munni" has won the "Think-Film Impact Award" under the Docs in Progress category in Cannes Docs at the Cannes International Film Festival's Marché du Film.

"Munni" directed by Tahrima Khan and produced by Abu Shahed Emon, won the award on Tuesday among 32 selected projects.

Following the announcement of the award, director Tahrima Khan expressed her gratitude to the Jury and everyone involved in the project.

"Because this film is still in progress, I hope to finish it soon and show it to everyone so that everyone can experience the real impact," she continued.

The documentary displays the story of Munni, who once a victim of child marriage, becomes the protector for other teenage girls and the founder of the all-girls Sports Academy.

The award consists of a strategic impact workshop & an impact pitching coaching session.

The International Film Initiative of Bangladesh, IFIB, brought four pictures to this first South Asian showcase in Cannes Doc.

In addition to Bangladesh's Munni, the four films include "Thirteen Destinations of a Traveler", a joint production of India and Bangladesh, "Birds Street" from Afghanistan and "Devi" from Nepal.

The film was presented as part of Showcase South Asia.

The jury said the prize is "to support the main character on her mission to make this world a better place, and because as Munni says, 'Girls are helpless in every place.'"