Bangladeshi-American YouTuber Nabela Noor to welcome her miracle baby!

Self-love advocate Nabela Noor is a soon-to-be mom. The Bangladeshi-American influencer/author is expecting her first baby with her husband Seth Martin.

The news of her pregnancy arrived shortly after she faced a devastating miscarriage.

Nabela penned on her Facebook, "After six years of infertility, endless rejection, and a devastating miscarriage...Our miracle is coming."

She also shared the expected arrival date of her baby, "Baby Martin is coming Spring 2020."

Sharing the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage in June, Noor shared that finding out about her pregnancy loss was a "dark time".

"There was a short, short, short window of time where I got to live this little fairytale where I was pregnant," she said earlier this year. "It was the best week of my life."

"This is our rainbow baby after our very public, devastating miscarriage," she says. "This miracle pregnancy came just a little over 2 and a half weeks after our miscarriage as a complete and total surprise and miracle. Our rainbow baby came to us when we were in the middle of our deepest storm and completely took us by surprise."

On August 23 the couple had their sixth wedding anniversary. She shares the journey of their 9 years of togetherness and how they have overcome all the hurdles together.

Nabela advocates body positivity and the society to unlearn unhealthy beauty standards. She wrote a children's book promoting self-love and body positivity as she wants the negative beauty standards to be uprooted from the grassroots level.

Her debut children's book "Beautifully Me", a story that follows Zubi, a joyful Bangladeshi-American girl on her own self-love journey after seeing society's shallow beauty standards, is expected to release on September 14.

Nabela adheres to her roots and promotes a unique blend of cultures. She recently launched her own lifestyle and homeware brand called "Saara & Begum." She has also given Bangladeshi names to many of her products to celebrate her Bangladeshi heritage.