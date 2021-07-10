Bangladeshi-American Labid Aziz to launch ‘PoC Studios’

Bangladeshi-American Labid Aziz, former Wayfarer Studios Chief Operating Officer, will soon launch his LA-based film and TV company PoC Studios.

The PoC Studios plans to introduce a number of projects including TV series Tokyo Undernight, written by Oscar-winner Ron Bass, reports Deadline.

Aziz, who is in Cannes this week to help launch the company, has founded the firm with sovereign wealth fund advisor and former European pro basketball player V Marbue Dennis II.

The new company will provide support from development through production and distribution. It is aiming to work on projects with a diverse bent and commercial and global appeal.

PoC has already agreed to collaborate with companies including Rogue Wave Entertainment, 62 Brands, Northstar Thailand Studio and Jeff Gomez's Starlight Runner Entertainment to facilitate IP and content creation.

The espionage drama Tokyo Undernight is set in 1960's Tokyo and will center on a prestige club with top American acts where secrets, power plays and conspiracies are the currency. The series will showcase the theme of espionage, gangsters, treason, romance, politics and murder.

Also on the slate is animated series Ninja Masx, which is a co-production between PoC Studios, NorthStar Thailand Studio, Starlight Runner Entertainment and Ryoichi Wada's company Hairu Entertainment. The series will bring Wada's manga trilogy about ninja lore to life and is written by Wada (One Cut Of The Dead), and he will executive-produce the first season arc with Andrew Cosby.

In 2019, Labid was brought on to help build and launch Wayfarer Studios as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure the company structured a Warner Bros co-production and co-finance deal, sold the company's first film Clouds to Disney+, and struck a first-look deal with Proctor & Gamble.

Prior to that he helped launch Starzione, the US-based production arm of Korean producer, Dong-Joo Kim (Oldboy), and before that he worked at Mucho Mas Media. He has also worked at two merchant banks and trading firms.