‘Is Bangladesh turning into Pakistan’, asks Aparna Sen 

Strongly reacting to the recent communal violence in Bangladesh, noted Indian filmmaker and social activist Aparna Sen has condemned the injustice against the minorities in the country.

She also asked if Bangladesh is turning into Pakistan!

The National Award-winning director took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I condemn in the strongest possible terms the injustice against the minorities in Bangladesh during the Pujas! Zero tolerance for violence in any form anywhere!"

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the injustice against the minorities in Bangladesh during the Pujas! Zero tolerance for violence in any form anywhere! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) October 20, 2021

She also asked, "What has happened to Bangladesh? Is it turning into Pakistan? One keeps reading and hearing about Bangladeshi Hindus being tortured and killed! Stop! Please stop! The whole planet is becoming such a violent place!"

What has happened to Bangladesh? Is it turning into Pakistan? One keeps reading and hearing about Bangladeshi Hindus being tortured and killed! Stop! Please stop! The whole planet is becoming such a violent place! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) October 20, 2021

The disturbing communal violence in Bangladesh triggered by an alleged desecration of a Koran at a Durga Puja gathering in Comilla has led to vicious attacks on Hindu temples, homes and business outlets in several parts of the country.

Read Also

Several film and theatre personalities including Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Kaushik Sen, Chandan Sen, Debshankar Halder, Srijit Mukherji and others in Kolkata have already condemned the attacks. They have urged the people in Bangladesh to maintain peace and stop the communal violence, reports Times of India.

This award is particularly special for me since I had the honour of meeting Kim Jiseok many years back:

Meanwhile, recently her latest film 'The Rapist' won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. The film stars her daughter Konkona Sensharma, along with Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania in the lead.

