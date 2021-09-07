Bangladesh Shooting House Owners Association announces its new 11 member executive committee

Bangladesh Shooting House Owners Association announced its new 11-member executive committee with Abdul Alim and Ripon Rahman as its newly elected president and general secretary.

The organisation made the announcement during a general meeting held in the Uttara area of the capital on Monday.

According to the release, the committee will serve for a 3-year tenure and was formed with the consent of all members of the organisation after its old committee was dissolved on the same day.

Abdul Alim is the owner of the shooting house 'Shwapnil' while Ripon Rahman is the owner of the shooting house 'Rong Dhong'.