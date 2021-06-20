Bangladesh Betar to air Mariom Maria’s song ‘O Nadi re’

Glitz

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 04:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Betar to air Mariom Maria’s song ‘O Nadi re’

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 04:59 pm
Bangladesh Betar to air Mariom Maria’s song ‘O Nadi re’. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Betar to air Mariom Maria’s song ‘O Nadi re’. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Betar is going to air "O Nodi re", a song specially made for the radio, sung by singer Mariom Maria.

Written by Rezaur Rahman Rizvi and composed by Md Sadek Ali, the recording of the song was completed at the studio of Bangladesh Betar Transcription Service in Agargaon, says a press release.

Ehsanul Lajuk, Tapsi Hadi and Mujib gave their voice for the chorus part while the mixing and mastering was done by Pulak Barua.

The song was also overseen by Anwar H Mridha, director of Transcription Service at Bangladesh Betar.

 "'O Nadi Re' is different from the melody of a traditional song. The lyrics are so captivating," said singer Mariom Maria.

"I would like to thank Anwar H Mridha Bhai, Director of Bangladesh Betar Transcription Service, for his inspiration in making this song," she added.

Lyricist Rezaur Rahman Rizvi said, "So far I have written hundreds of songs for different artists of Bangladesh and India. But this is the first time I have written songs for Bangladesh Betar."

"It is also my first working with singer Mariom Maria and composer Md. Sadeq Ali. All in all, this work has been great," he informed further.

Md. Sadeq Ali, the composer and music director of the song, said, "Everyone worked several weeks on this song. The melody of the song was quite different as well. I hope everyone will like it."

'O Nadi Re' will be aired regularly on the transcription service of Bangladesh Betar from this week.

Bangladesh Betar / Mariom Maria / O nadi re

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident