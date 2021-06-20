Bangladesh Betar to air Mariom Maria’s song ‘O Nadi re’

Bangladesh Betar is going to air "O Nodi re", a song specially made for the radio, sung by singer Mariom Maria.

Written by Rezaur Rahman Rizvi and composed by Md Sadek Ali, the recording of the song was completed at the studio of Bangladesh Betar Transcription Service in Agargaon, says a press release.

Ehsanul Lajuk, Tapsi Hadi and Mujib gave their voice for the chorus part while the mixing and mastering was done by Pulak Barua.

The song was also overseen by Anwar H Mridha, director of Transcription Service at Bangladesh Betar.

"'O Nadi Re' is different from the melody of a traditional song. The lyrics are so captivating," said singer Mariom Maria.

"I would like to thank Anwar H Mridha Bhai, Director of Bangladesh Betar Transcription Service, for his inspiration in making this song," she added.

Lyricist Rezaur Rahman Rizvi said, "So far I have written hundreds of songs for different artists of Bangladesh and India. But this is the first time I have written songs for Bangladesh Betar."

"It is also my first working with singer Mariom Maria and composer Md. Sadeq Ali. All in all, this work has been great," he informed further.

Md. Sadeq Ali, the composer and music director of the song, said, "Everyone worked several weeks on this song. The melody of the song was quite different as well. I hope everyone will like it."

'O Nadi Re' will be aired regularly on the transcription service of Bangladesh Betar from this week.