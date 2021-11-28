To commemorate the 50 years of independence of our nation, Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (Bamba) has organised the biggest collaboration ever and united 50 prominent bands for the song titled "Priyo Bangladesh."

The song written by Shahan Kabondho and composed by Naquib Khan has been recorded at Bappa Mazumder's studio, while the music video was shot at Fatullah Osmani Museum in Narayanganj on 24 November.

Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence. Photo: Collected

Artists participating in the music include Bappa Mazumdar, Naquib Khan, Hamid Ahmed, Shafin Ahmed, Lincoln, Bassbaba Sumon, Rafa among others.

Bamba is expecting to release the song before 16 December.