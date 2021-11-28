Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence

Glitz

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 03:19 pm

Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence

Artists participating in the music include Bappa Mazumdar, Naquib Khan, Hamid Ahmed, Shafin Ahmed, Lincoln, Bassbaba Sumon, Rafa among others.

Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence. Photo: Collected
Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence. Photo: Collected

To commemorate the 50 years of independence of our nation, Bangladesh Musical Bands Association (Bamba) has organised the biggest collaboration ever and united 50 prominent bands for the song titled "Priyo Bangladesh."

The song written by Shahan Kabondho and composed by Naquib Khan has been recorded at Bappa Mazumder's studio, while the music video was shot at Fatullah Osmani Museum in Narayanganj on 24 November.

Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence. Photo: Collected
Bamba unites 50 bands to commemorate 50 years of independence. Photo: Collected

Artists participating in the music include Bappa Mazumdar, Naquib Khan, Hamid Ahmed, Shafin Ahmed, Lincoln, Bassbaba Sumon, Rafa among others.

Bamba is expecting to release the song before 16 December.

A flock of parakeets fly over a golden paddy field at Rangunia&#039;s Gumai Beel in Chattogram. According to the locals, the birds are attracted to the smell of mature paddy and come to the area during harvesting season in great numbers to have a feast. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Kamol Das

Parrots flock in their thousands to Gumai Beel in Ctg 

3h | In Focus
Photo: Courtesy

Breaking the stereotype: Rise of non-metal jewellery

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

DIRD: Meet the company that pioneered geotextile manufacturing in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama

