Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon has been stunning everyone at the Cannes Film Festival with one after another spectacular outfits. Her silver-grey jamdani shari with matching halter-neck blouse and smoky eyes was perhaps one of the best celebrity looks of this year.

At the world premiere of the film 'The Divide', she was once again seen walking the red carpet in a one-shoulder purple grey dress made with muslin. She kept her make-up simple and only wore a pair of dangling, silver earrings.

In a recent Facebook post, the actor praised the dress's designer and wrote, "When it comes to fusion attire, my go-to person is S Nasreen Shumi of the fashion house 'Azaaraz'!"

"The attire showcases our pride, the delicate fabric muslin and Bangladeshi exquisite 'karigori'", she also wrote.

She also thanked the Azaaraz team for creating the beautiful dress from muslin.

On the night of July 9, the 'Rehana Maryam Noor' team arrived in front of the 'Palais des Festival' building. They stood on the red carpet for a few minutes while cameras flashed all around them. Badhon was seen blowing flying kisses at them!

The names of the crew behind the film such as Director Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Producer Jeremy Chua, Executive Director Ehsanul Haque Babu and others was then announced one after the other on the microphone.

It was also announced that the film was exhibited as part of Cannes official selection under the 'Un certain regard' category.

'Rehana Maryam Noor' is competing against 20 other films in this category. The winner will be announced on July 16 by filmmaker Andrea Arnold.

In the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor', Azmeri Haque Badhon's portrayal of a strong woman who fights against sexual harassment has been commended by world media.