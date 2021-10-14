Azmeri Haque Badhon to make Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Khufia'

Vishal Bhardwaj and Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Instagram

Noted Indian director Vishal Bhardwaj has roped in popular Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon for his upcoming venture, "Khufia."

"Khufia" will be made for the streaming giant Netflix.

Badhon will star in a prominent role alongside renowned Indian actor Tabu and Ali Fazal.

The "Haider" famed director has confirmed Badhon's presence in "Khufia" on an Instagram post.

"So delighted to have this gorgeous actor from Bangladesh" wrote the director.

Since, appearing in "Rehana Maryam Noor" Badhon become talk of the town. The actor is accumulating series of achievements in her pocket.

Recently, she has been nominated in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in "Best Actress" category.

The actor also garnered immense praise in Kolkata for her role Mushkan Zuberi in Hoichoi web series "Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Asenni"

Earlier, noted actor Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Mehazabien Chowdhury said they have politely declined to work in Vishal Bhardwaj's film "Khufia" as the script does not represent Bangladesh rightly.

However, neither Netflix nor the director has revealed much detail about the plot.