Ayesha Marzana: When life puts you down, you must adapt with the changes to rise up

For a young Bangladeshi girl, who belonged to a conservative family, beginning her career in the media was never that easy. That culturally woke kid was never encouraged in her family initially. However, she is grateful to her mother for always having her back throughout her journey.

That girl is Ayesha Marzana. She is a model and actor by profession. In 2014, when she was in class nine, she began her career by modelling for the newspaper Ittefaq which was featured in an Eid magazine called 'Shoily.'

Ayesha's philosophy of life states "When life puts you down, you must adapt with the changes to rise up."

She shared that she worked as a model in the music video titled 'Baazi', which was her first casting in a music video. Although it was her first song, it garnered over 11 million views.

Ayesha Marzana is currently a third-year Bachelor's student, studying Media Studies and Journalism at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). She is parallelly connected with theatre since 2018. Unfortunately, she could not carry out theatre regularly at that time due to an accident. But later in 2020 she returned with full enthusiasm.

Ayesha Marzana. Photo: Courtesy

"I worked in two commercials for Banglalink which were directed by Adnan Al Rajeev. As he was a well-known TVC director, I began receiving numerous offers for commercials after working with him," said Ayesha.

Ayesha worked in a brand commercial of Regal Furniture, under the production house of Postoffice. Following this, we have seen her in many other commercials. She worked in the Godrej FairGlow Fairness Soap TV commercial under the creative directions of Jaiyyanul Huq and Asish Mridha.

"I was the Brand ambassador for Godrej FairGlow Fairness soap for a year. Then I got the chance to work on the first advertisement of Huawei GR5 launched in Bangladesh. I was the brand ambassador for that as well," said Ayesha.

Her previous TVC works include the commercials of Pran Peanut Bar, Parachute Skin Pure Aloe Vera Gel Thematic and RFL Woody Door.

"I have worked in all those TVCs till my first year of college, then I took a gap from work from my second year," Ayesha said.

Ayesha Marzana further shared that the second hindrance to her career was a toxic relationship that she got into, and for that she took a break from her work during 2017. She was mentally disturbed during that period and needed time for herself then.

"I am very emotional but I transform my emotions to my biggest strength," said Ayesha.

Ayesha Marzana. Photo: Courtesy

Despite suffering from setbacks she made a comeback in 2018 after which she worked on many music videos. She was casted with Habib Wahid on his song, in the music videos named 'Tomar Chokhe Jol', 'Ochin Maya', 'Abar Tui', 'Tor Mayaghore' and 'Bhalobasha Eki Nesha'.

'Chupi Chupi' was one of her very early works as a model in a music video, directed and produced by Saikat Reza and SR Film, respectively. Recently, she worked on a music video called 'Meherbaan' which was directed by Shahrear Polock and produced by Prekkha Greehoo Visual Factory.

"I make mistakes but I learn from them. I make sure not to make the same mistake again," said Ayesha.

Ayesha looks up to Suchitra Sen as an inspiration and aspires to be an actor like her.

"I have worked as a model from the beginning and am now preparing myself as an actor. Moreover, being a theatre artist is my passion. My ultimate goal is to be an artist."

When we asked her how she views herself transforming as an artist from the beginning till now, Ayesha said, "I began this as a hobby, and the teenage Ayesha was simply enchanted by its allure. But, with time and experience, my love and passion for my work has grown enormously. I began to understand the true meaning of an artist and began to build myself accordingly. This is the major transformation that occurred in me."

Ayesha addressed herself as her greatest source of strength. Her story is a source of inspiration for all as she could have quit a long time ago, but she did not. It was only her will power that pushed her forward. Now she is a proud member of her family, having achieved so many milestones at such a young age.

The surrounding that was once hostile to Ayesha's work is now inspiring and supportive of her work because she was able to prove herself, and this can be a great lesson from the journey of an artist like Ayesha Marzana!