Aurthohin’s Shishir releases new song with Shironamhin’s Ishtiaque

Shishir Ahmed, guitarist/keyboardist of the rock band Aurthohin, have released "Shunnotar gaan," the third single of his solo project, featuring Sheikh Ishtique, the vocalist of Shironamhin.

"Shunnotar gaan" was penned by Ishtique. Shishir tuned and composed the song. The music video of the song was released from Shishir Ahmed's official YouTube channel on Thursday night.

Watch the song Shunnotar gaan here

Video of Shunnotar Gaan - Shishir ft. Ishtiaque (Shironamhin) | শূণ্যতার গান Official Music Video

Shishir played guitar and keyboard in the song. Zahid Parvez was in the drums. AKM Itmam, Naima Tasnim and Muhaimin Ahmed have starred in the music video. Ahmed Hasan and Shishir Ahmed directed the video.

The song can be streamed on GP Music, Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and other platforms, said Shishir Ahmed.

Earlier, Shishir Ahmed had released two songs for his solo project, titled "Nijeke Harabar bhoy" with Rafa and "1988" with Shuvo and Masha Islam.