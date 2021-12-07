Aupee Karim makes movie comeback with ‘Mayar Jonjal’

Glitz

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 03:04 pm

Related News

Aupee Karim makes movie comeback with ‘Mayar Jonjal’

The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ritwick Chakraborty, Shohel Rana and Chandreyee Ghosh among others

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 03:04 pm
Aupee Karim in Mayar Jonjal. Photo: Collected
Aupee Karim in Mayar Jonjal. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Aupee Karim returns to the silver screen after 15 years with the Bangladesh-India joint venture "Mayar Jonjal".

The movie produced by Bangladeshi filmmaker Josim Ahmed and helmed by Indian director Indranil Roychowdhury is slated to premiere in Bangladesh at the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in January.

Earlier in 2017, Josim Ahmed's "Daag" was selected in the Short Film Corner of the Cannes Film Festival.

"Despite receiving uncut censorship last year, the release of the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic," shared Josim.

The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ritwick Chakraborty, Shohel Rana and Chandreyee Ghosh among others.

"Mayar Jonjal" was among the list of films officially selected for screening at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF).

The film bagged the Jury Award for Feature Film in the 21st Asiatica Film Festival (Asiatica - Encounters with Asian Cinema), in Italy. 

"Mayar Jonjal" had its maiden premiere at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film is expected to have its commercial release in Bangladesh after premiering at the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF).

Mayar Jonjal / Film / Ritwick Chakraborty / Aupee Karim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status