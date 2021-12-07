Aupee Karim makes movie comeback with ‘Mayar Jonjal’

Popular actor Aupee Karim returns to the silver screen after 15 years with the Bangladesh-India joint venture "Mayar Jonjal".

The movie produced by Bangladeshi filmmaker Josim Ahmed and helmed by Indian director Indranil Roychowdhury is slated to premiere in Bangladesh at the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) in January.

Earlier in 2017, Josim Ahmed's "Daag" was selected in the Short Film Corner of the Cannes Film Festival.

"Despite receiving uncut censorship last year, the release of the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic," shared Josim.

The film features an ensemble cast including the likes of Ritwick Chakraborty, Shohel Rana and Chandreyee Ghosh among others.

"Mayar Jonjal" was among the list of films officially selected for screening at the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF).

The film bagged the Jury Award for Feature Film in the 21st Asiatica Film Festival (Asiatica - Encounters with Asian Cinema), in Italy.

"Mayar Jonjal" had its maiden premiere at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film is expected to have its commercial release in Bangladesh after premiering at the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF).