Asha Bhosle on turning 88: I want to resume live shows

Every year, veteran singer Asha Bhosle opts for quiet family time over big celebrations for her birthday, and that's exactly the plan for her 88th birthday on September 8.

"I haven't celebrated my birthday for many years. "Birthday is not a special day for me, it is something that kids celebrate," confesses Bhosle, adding, "I celebrated my birthday once when I turned 75. We invited every singer I've worked with and share a close bond with. After that, I asked my family to refrain from (throwing) a party. This year, I will be in Lonavala with my daughter-in-law and granddaughter."

Walking down the memory lane, Bhosle shares, "Earlier, I would spend my birthday in the recording studio. I remember many people from the industry, including Shankar–Jaikishan and RD Burman, would keep a recording on my birthday, and everyone in the studio would play musical instruments to celebrate my it".

The "Chura Liya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja" and "Dum Maro Dum" singer has been rendering songs for almost eight decades and one thing that has traveled with her in all these years is her passion for work, which is intact, as she spends her days doing riyaaz for classical music even now.

"But when it comes to the professional sphere, I want to just sing songs that are really good. Recently, one producer called me, saying, "I heard that you don't sing anymore", I replied "this is not the case, I only work for selective songs". "I recently worked on a song for a Marathi film," she shares.

Ask her if the thought of retirement has crossed her mind, and the singer says no. "Just before the pandemic, I did three live shows. It was because of the Covid-19 crisis that many of my shows got canceled. The entire world has become static due to the pandemic. I'm just waiting for things to get normal so that I can resume my live shows," admits Bhosle.