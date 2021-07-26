Armaan Siddiqui releases new song ‘Ice cream’

Singer Armaan Siddiqui who made his debut music with Prominent Indian artiste Kabir Sumon has released his latest single "Ice Cream."

The lyrics and music have been done by Armaan himself while Chintu worked on the composition of the song.

The coalescence of Armaan's voice and Rahin's saxophone turned it into a wonderful rendition of Jazz blues, read a press release.

Armaan Siddiqui said "The song I presented last Eid-Ul-Fitr with Kabir Sumon was well-received by the audience which has encouraged me greatly to make new songs. I promised my fans that I will come back with a complete album and "Ice Cream" is one of the songs from the album."

Produced by Iffat Jahan Momo, the music video of the song is currently available on the YouTube channel of G-Series.

While sharing his excitement over the music video, the singer said, "The visualisation of the song has been made with equal dedication as the music where the most significant relationships of our lives were represented like ice cream. The audience will feel a sense of deja-vu watching it."

Armaan Siddiqui has been associated with rock music during the early days of his career. At present, he has been working on blues-classical fusion music. He also loves to work with acoustic instruments.

