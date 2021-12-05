Apurba turns producer with TV drama ‘Shudhu Tumimoy’

Glitz

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

Apurba turns producer with TV drama ‘Shudhu Tumimoy’

Actor Sabila Nur will be starring opposite Apurba in the drama

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:08 pm
Ziaul Faruq Apurba. Photo: Collected
Ziaul Faruq Apurba. Photo: Collected

Renowned television Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has ventured as a producer by launching is production house titled "Dream box Entertainment."

The actor made the announcement on 3 December.

"Initially, Dream box Entertainment will be producing only television dramas but I have bigger plans for the future," Apurba said adding that his motto is to produce quality content for the entertainment industry.

Shooting for the first drama from the production house has commenced at a shooting house in the capital's Uttara.

The drama called "Shudhu Tumimoy" is written by Jobaed Ahsan and directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi.

Actor Sabila Nur will be starring opposite Apurba in the drama.

 

 

Ziaul Faruq Apurba / Producer / Shudhu Tumimoy / drama

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21