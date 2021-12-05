Apurba turns producer with TV drama ‘Shudhu Tumimoy’

Renowned television Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has ventured as a producer by launching is production house titled "Dream box Entertainment."

The actor made the announcement on 3 December.

"Initially, Dream box Entertainment will be producing only television dramas but I have bigger plans for the future," Apurba said adding that his motto is to produce quality content for the entertainment industry.

Shooting for the first drama from the production house has commenced at a shooting house in the capital's Uttara.

The drama called "Shudhu Tumimoy" is written by Jobaed Ahsan and directed by Mahmudur Rahman Himi.

Actor Sabila Nur will be starring opposite Apurba in the drama.