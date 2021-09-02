Apurba ties the knot with a Bangladesh-American girl

Popular television actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba tied the knot with an American expatriate girl named Shamma.

The marriage ceremony took place at a local community centre in the capital's Rajarbag area today.

Asked if he is moving to America leaving his fans behind, Apurba said yesterday while confirming the news, "My fans will continue to see me on screen as I am not leaving my country, my wife would spend her days in both America and Bangladesh."

Photo: Courtesy

The actor's better half completed her Bachelor of Business Administration in the United States.