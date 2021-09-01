Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba is going to tie the knot for the third time in a small gathering with a Bangladeshi-American girl.

His would be wife is born and raised in the United States, the actor confirmed The Business Standard on Wednesday.

When inquired if he is moving to America leaving his fans behind, Apurba said, "My fans will continue to see me on screen as I am not leaving my country, my wife would spend her days in both America and Bangladesh."

The actor's would be wife completed her Bachelor of Business administration in the United States.